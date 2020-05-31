Long ago we told you the story of Gionee, a company that had filed for bankruptcy because its CEO lost $ 144 million at the casino, while the company did not pay its providers. A real drama, but the company seems to have come out ahead, since Gionee has returned from bankruptcy, and has done it in style.

And it is that, after a while, the company has returned to the market with a terminal with which it wants to break the market, this one receives the name of Gionee K6, and, for around 100 euros, It offers almost impossible to find hardware, at least at this price level, let’s take a look!

Gionee K6, the mobile with which Gionee has risen

Overcoming a bankruptcy is never easy, but, the company has, and in fact they announced long ago that they would sell their patents and properties for it. And it has returned betting on a strategy that we have been seeing for years in other companies that do not do anything wrong: offer a decent terminal at a lower price than its fair share. And the truth is that it seems to us a very solid bet for the segment to which it is directed.

The first thing you should know about the terminal is that it has a MediaTek Helio P60, that we have always framed in the mid-range, but with the particularity that they accompany this 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM depending on the model you choose. And it is an amount of RAM memory that ensures the longevity of this device, which, perfectly, can endure years with good performance in multitasking, which in the end is one of the pillars that make the experience with a mobile after a few years continue being good.

The device panel will be a 6.2-inch LCD and with a notch on the top that doesn’t bother too much, so the design experience aims to be pretty decent. Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,350 mAh, reason why autonomy promises to reach the whole day, and even approach two days. Although, as we have told you on more than one occasion, this already depends on the use that each person gives to the terminal. The fast charge, yes, will be limited to 10W.

The terminal, as we have mentioned, would start from just over 100 euros for its most basic version, specifically, you can buy the 6 GB version of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 100.91 euros to change, while the other version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage would start at a price of 113 euros, which is still very good. Finally, the top version of the device, which is 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage would be in 138 euros. Although, as you know, these prices go up, since they are for exchange, and the cost of the import is not included. But, still, it’s still a groundbreaking price.

