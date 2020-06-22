Electronic commerce has become the obligatory channel for brands, so that they can stand out in an environment where commercial potential has no limits.

Part of the work that must be carried out in this medium requires understanding the principles of digital marketing and the opportunity to be able to carry out strategies that help to better understand the number of opportunities offered by this medium.

Nobody refuses to have a constant flow of income, with which they can generate income, especially thanks to digital and the impact it has had through channels such as electronic commerce.

Among the e-commerce options, Amazon has become one of the main options to carry out this activity, since it has a large number of traffic that helps people who are interested in being able to sell their products without having to dedicate large amounts of time and money to get customers.

Inside How to Sell on Amazon: Discover How to Generate Passive Income From the Comfort of your Home Selling on Amazon from Liam S Parker, the author accompanies us through topics such as the steps we have to take to face if we are newbies to electronic sales, learn the fundamentals to avoid mistakes that are usually made on this platform and that lead many sellers to give up;

In this work you learn the ways to manage the shipment of your sold items in the simplest possible way, learn the most optimal ways to be able to relate to suppliers and you will know how to better manage the reviews and comments that surround your products.

Parker also explains how to start an e-commerce business, based on the fact that Amazon is a highly valuable platform to establish benchmarks that help us better understand the digital channel as a business scenario and the opportunity there is to make the most of it. .

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299