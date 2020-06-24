Knowledge of head hunters is vital, since they are operators who have managed to make talent management a profitable business and more than that, they have found the opportunity to manage the talent of professionals.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about the capacity that there is in the experience that a head hunter has gathered with his work, in the way that professionals relate to brands.

That is why it is interesting to have a work in which a professional explains how to sell your personal brand and guides you in the work you have to do to get a job.

Jacqueline Jardel is responsible for HE WHO SEEKS FINDS: Secrets of a Head Hunter to get the job you want., a work in which he assures explains to the reader how to sell himself as the best candidate as well as to better manage your expectations and what Your self-esteem and everything that has to do with security throughout the recruitment process, which becomes challenging, is essential.

Jardel guides you in his work to prepare an attractive CV, helps you to prepare an effective cover letter, as well as a complex guide for you to prepare before, during and after a job interview, where he also guides you in the Negotiating your salary, prepares you to resign and gives you advice to take appropriate actions in the first days of work.

