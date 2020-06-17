Reaching customers is one of the many challenges that a brand faces and today these tests are accompanied by increasingly valuable bets, especially when they become relevant to the consumer.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be relevant to the consumer.

An element that stands out from this work is the one that warns us how valuable consumption has become and not only that, the role that digital plays in this work.

Retaining customers is a concept that has been very present in business since the 2009 recession, which led brands to value their consumers.

The author of Flip the Funnel: How to Use Existing Customers to Gain New Ones (English Edition), Joseph Jaffe, explains how difficult it has become for brands to be able to get new customers, rather than retain existing ones.

To achieve this goal of becoming new consumers, brands have increasingly determined budgets focused on media and digital, especially in social media marketing strategies.

Jaffe explains in his work that attention has been put on the wrong side, because brands have to value word of mouth, which is a true multiplier of business, since the author assures that the impact that an active customer has on the business is very large, when it is committed to the brand and it is loyal.

Within this work, the author recommends betting on the consumer, but his answer is democratic, that is, that the same effect that a positive reaction to the brand has has a negative action, in response to a bad brand strategy.

The author assures that this positive perspective of the brand can be worked on in the customer experience, with which it is possible to increase sales and reduce the budget destined to increase customers, so you should always think about involving the consumer in to the brand.

