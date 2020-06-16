Branding has become a very helpful matter, especially to study the market in which we find ourselves, one where it has become essential to be able to carry out strategies through which we can identify guidelines with which we work in the market. .

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that communication plays in the construction of a brand, which is why it is essential to identify the guidelines that best help your business, especially for the commercial moment in which you live, where digital plays a key role in building brands.

In BRAND A-Z: An interactive dictionary of 1,000 essential brand terms (English Edition) Marty Neumeier He has prepared a work in which he claims to have prepared a document in which he claims to have a thousand terms that will help you in the construction of a marketing, advertising, design and business management strategy.

These concepts are powerful references that will help you in branding and related disciplines, through which you will be able to create a community of professionals of great value. Several critics have considered this work to be a complete resource in which you have clear and very complete definitions that will help you face the world in which we currently find ourselves.

