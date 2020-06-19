Amazon has become a key platform to generate sales and opportunities of all kinds, especially now that digital has become the key platform for business.

At Amazon: A new business model at the click of a button José Luis de Haro It explains why Amazon is so successful as a business platform and the opportunity you have to leverage on this platform, thanks to the vision it has of transforming electronic commerce, from establishing new unlimited purchasing strategies.

The logic of the click explained in this hour warns us what have been the keys in the consolidation of this brand and how they become the best references for the growth of your strategy.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299