This Bluetooth speaker has a waterfall that helps you relax | Technology

For many people, listening to music is a relaxing activity. But if you want a complete experience, HaloFalls can help you.

Ambient lamps are very popular, especially since LED lights are used. Here we have a curious device that proposes a 3-in-1 combo: HaloFalls, a Bluetooth speaker with a waterfall and ambient light.

All in HaloFalls It is designed to relax you while you work or try to fall asleep. It is scientifically proven that the noise of flowing water relaxes the mind and stimulates when you are working. Many people play audio with water sounds in their headphones to relax, but why give up the real sound?

HaloFalls integrates a beautiful four-story waterfall with 360-degree programmable ambient light and two bluetooth speakers to play music in stereo. You can see it in operation in this video:

All the user has to do is add a little water. The completely silent motor and a pump start the four-story waterfall.

HaloFalls has been designed so that the water falls down the waterfall without splashing, but at the same time producing the characteristic sound of a waterfall. It also has a removable glass hood, which prevents any splashing.

A 360 degree LED light helps create atmosphere, especially at night. It can be customized to be warm or cool, as well as in different sequences.

Finally, two 5W speakers produce stereo sound. They connect to the mobile via Bluetooth to play music, podcast, or whatever you want.

This wireless speaker has 360º sound and an autonomy of approximately 18 hours. In addition, it has IPX5 certification that makes it resistant to splashes of water.

In the KickStarter description it does not indicate it, but it seems that it is not a wireless device, since if it were, data on the battery and autonomy would appear in the technical sheet, and they are not shown. So you will have to plug it in to receive power, although the speaker is wireless.

HaloFalls you are looking for funding on KickStarter, as we have mentioned, and you have already gotten 4 times more than you needed to finance yourself.

It has a price of 209 euros, 40% less than when it goes on sale in stores. They ship from Australia to the whole world, starting in October.