This bluetooth car radio is perfect for older vehicles and only costs 21.99 euros | Motor

Do you have an old vehicle? With this bluetooth car radio you can give it a facelift and enjoy current functions: it allows you to play music from your mobile and make hands-free calls for only 21.99 euros.

In recent years, the interior of cars has been completely transformed thanks to technology. Today, most vehicles come with an infotainment system that can be connected to the mobile to play music, make and receive calls and many more functions.

If you have an old vehicle and do not want to invest your money in an expensive infotainment system, you have the possibility of enjoy many of these functions thanks to this car radio with bluetooth. It allows you to connect an Android smartphone or an iPhone to play music or make hands-free calls and it only costs 21.99 euros at Amazon.

We talk about the Cenxiny FM bluetooth car radio, a very complete car radio that offers you some of the most interesting functions thanks to its bluetooth connectivity.

Bluetooth car radio for only 21.99 euros

This car radio has a 260-watt FM tuner capable of picking up any radio station with ease. The radio frequency is from 87.5 MHz to 108 MHz and allows you to memorize your 12 favorite stations.

Thanks to the bluetooth connection and its built-in microphone you can make and receive calls hands-free and listen to your interlocutor through the car speakers. It is compatible with Android mobiles and iPhone, so it doesn’t matter what your smartphone is.

Another cool feature is that you can play the music from your mobile. In addition, it also has USB and AUX input, so if you want you can use these ports to connect your external devices and put your favorite songs. It supports files in MP3, WMA, WAV and FLAC formats.

It has a charging port so you can charge your smartphone, and it offers you a remote control on the steering wheel with which you can control the main options comfortably while driving.

For only 21.99 euros you can’t ask for more from this car radio. And if you want to receive it completely free and in record time, you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime free trial period.

