This big head is going to change the world! Trailer for ‘MODOK’

Hulu has released the official trailer and poster for ‘MODOK’, the long-awaited stop-motion animated series for adults that features Patton Oswalt (‘AP Bio’) as the voice of its protagonist.

The series revolves around the supervillain known as MODOK, an acronym for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing”, who has pursued since childhood the dream of conquering the world … one day. But after years of all sorts of failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, he finds himself morally broken.

As he tries to balance his efforts to conquer the world with his troubled family life, this “mental organism designed only to kill” will have to face his greatest challenge to date: A midlife crisis!

In addition to providing his voice to the main character, Oswalt is also the creator of the series alongside Jordan Blum. In turn, Oswalt and Blum are executive producers along with Jeph Loeb, Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada and Karim Zreik.

‘MODOK’ is a Marvel Television, Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production for Hulu. The premiere in the United States of its ten episodes is announced in a month, on May 21, the same day that it will also be released in our country through Star, on Disney +.

What can we expect from this series? Here is a very good sample of it.

