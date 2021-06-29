This beautiful Samsung smartwatch is close to 100 euros on Amazon

If you have a budget of 100 euros to buy a smart watch, take a look at this Samsung Galaxy Watch on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active It is a sports smartwatch from Samsung that still has a war to give. If you are interested in buying an affordable smartwatch, this Galaxy Watch Active goes down to 105 euros on Amazon, a significant drop from the 249 euros for which it went on the market.

The Samsung device has a beautiful design, a 1.1 inch AMOLED screen that looks great and a Exynos 9110 processor that allows a fast and powerful operation, thanks also to the work of other components. If you are interested in knowing offers as interesting as these, subscribe to our bargain channel on Telegram.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

In the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active we saw that, first of all, in this smartwatch the design stands out, with a minimalist appearance that makes you fall in love after just taking it out of the box. What’s more, it only weighs 25 grams, so you won’t even notice you’re wearing it. It also plays in favor of buying its 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution, which shows vivid colors and outstanding contrasts.

The “brain” of this smartwatch is the Exynos 9110, with 750MB RAM, 4GB storage and software Wearable OS based on Tizen 4.0. The Galaxy Watch Active is a fast-running, feature-packed watch.

You will be able to track your workouts also using GPS, pay with it thanks to NFC, know your heart rate and blood pressure, measure your stress and also your sleep patterns. Lastly, the Galaxy Watch Active has a 230 mAh battery with wireless charging, just right to get through the day.

