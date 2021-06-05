this beast of realme falls below 200 euros in AliExpress

More than 150 euros discount for this great smartphone from realme in AliExpress Plaza.

You don’t see opportunities like this every day, so pay attention if you need a new smartphone. The realme x50 5G, with Snapdragon 765G processor, plummets below 200 euros in AliExpress Plaza. Of course, it is only for a limited time, because the coupon 2TOPATI21 which leaves it at 196 euros expires on the morning of this Saturday.

As we say, this offer comes from AliExpress Plaza, so shipments are free and from Spain, you will have it at home before you know it. Besides this powerful processor, the realme X50 5G also has 120 Hz refresh rate, 6 GB of RAM and 30W fast charge. What more could you ask for?

Buy the cheapest realme X50 5G

Almost at half the price you can take the realme X50 5G, with a beautiful design in blue. Its IPS screen 6.57 inch has resolution Full HD + Y 120 Hz refresh rate, so you can expect the smoothest experience when viewing content.

The processor works inside it Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that, together with the 6 GB RAM of this version, they ensure a powerful and fast performance, even if you want to use your mobile to play the most powerful games. The internal storage of the realme X50 5G is 128GB. The phone arrives with realme UI based on Android 10, although with the possibility of receiving the update to Android 11.

As far as the camera system is concerned, this terminal has a quadruple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP portrait lens. Its front camera is dual, with a 16 MP main lens and a 2 MP vertical one.

Finally, of this realme X50 5G we highlight its 4200 mAh battery with 30W fast charge. All this, and much more, can be yours for only 196 euros in AliExpress Plaza if you use the 2TOPATI21 coupon, a brutal drop from the 349 euros that it initially cost.

