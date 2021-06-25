This beast is the ultimate in speed, and it just threw its price

The OnePlus smartphone is one of the most powerful and fastest in this price range.

Thanks to one of the offers from Phone House you can take home at a discount the powerful OnePlus 9. The Chinese flagship is available for 543 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, one of the most powerful processors in Qualcomm and one lightning fast 65W load, among other interesting features. These are its main specifications.

Buy the OnePlus 9 at the best price

The Chinese terminal has a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Your brain is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beast that you can get the most out of. This OnePlus 9 also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge. Some impressive 65W They will see to it that you recover energy at high speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 3 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

