This beast from POCO is the bargain of the moment, but only with an exclusive coupon

The POCO F3 in its 256 GB version drops to 299 euros, becoming a unique opportunity.

The LITTLE F3 is the most prominent smartphone in the Pocophone catalog, and now it can be yours for only 299 euros in eBay if you use the coupon PXIAOMIJUNIO. We are talking about a 100 euro discount on a smartphone with a screen AMOLED Y Android 11 which was released recently on the market, as this 256 GB version has an original price of 399.99 euros.

This POCO F3 has it all to become a bestseller: cutting-edge features and an outrageous price that keeps dropping. To the large AMOLED screen and Android 11 we must add the power of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, with ample RAM, complete photographic system and good autonomy. You can find out more offers like this on our Chollos de Explica.co channel on Telegram, and be attentive to everything that Prime Day of June 21 and 22 will bring us.

Buy the cheapest POCO F3 of the moment

The POCO F3 assembles a big screen in every way: technology AMOLED, 6.67 inches, resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. To the good viewing experience of the panel we add the great performance offered by the Snapdragon 870, along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Arrives with MIUI 12 based on Android 11, although it is already available to receive the update to MIUI 12.5.

6.67 ″ AMOLED screen, Full HD +, 120 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 708 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage Triple rear camera 4,500 mAh battery, 33W

Its photographic system is very complete: it has 48 MP main sensor, 13 MP ultra wide and 5 MP macro. If we flip it, we find a 20 MP front camera in the hole in the screen that will also offer great captures. We cannot overlook the specifications of your battery, with a capacity of 4,520 mAh and 33W fast charge. WiFi 6, side fingerprint reader and NFC complete the list of features. You know, all of this can be yours for 299 euros if you apply the coupon PXIAOMIJUNIO on eBay.

