This Batmobile can be yours for the price of a compact

ACD April 3, 2021

A replica of the Batmobile used in Tim Burton’s Batman movies is up for auction at a very interesting price.

The faithful reproduction of the car used in the Batman movies directed by Tim Burton has been put up for sale by Bonhams.

Now, with the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, DC Comics superheroes are back in the spotlight. One of the great protagonists of the film is, of course, Batman, the so-called dark knight.

It cost almost € 175,000 to do so, now it sells for much less

If you are one of the great fans of this vigilante, now you have the opportunity to look more like him at a not too high price. At an auction in Great Britain a faithful reproduction of the Batmobile has been put on sale, the car that Bat Man drove in the movies directed by Tim Burton and starred in by Micheal Keaton back in the 90s.

The Batmobile will be offered by Bonhams in London at an event later this month, with a price expected to be between £ 20,000 and £ 30,000. between 23,000 and 35,000 euros. Unlike the jet turbine that equipped the car seen on the big and small screen, the replica for sale is powered by a 5.7-liter Chevrolet engine capable of delivering 380 hp.

A more than respectable power that should allow you chase down the bad guys and avoid being identified by the police, if you want to imitate Batman.

This Batmobile was commissioned by Phil Garlick, an English businessman who wanted to use it as a special event car. Its body was manufactured by Z Cars in fiberglass, using the original molds that came directly from the United States. It has a sliding sunroof, with a dashboard full of indicator lights, almost like the original Batmobile, although these will not allow you to use gadgets or shoot through hidden weapons.

The construction invoice was about 150,000 pounds (almost 175,000 euros), more than double the 70,000 pounds (around 82,000 euros) that had originally been budgeted to build this replica. The car was for a time owned by the London Motor Museum, but the forced closure of the facility in 2018 due to some legal disputes forced the museum to sell this replica, which can now be yours.