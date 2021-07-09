This autonomous marine drone works with solar and wind energy and its missions are to map the entire ocean floor and investigate hurricanes

When talking about drones, some kind of flying vehicle may come to mind, but in reality they have also been sailing the seas for many years, even via underwater. Another example is the Saildrone Surveyor, whose feat is much more ambitious than that of its predecessors.

It is a drone in the shape of a sailboat that is energetically nourished at the level of solar and wind energy. An improved and larger version of the company’s first drone whose purpose is, among others, map the entire ocean floor of the planet.

Wind in the stern and at full sail, but with solar panels

Saildrone Surveyor is an autonomous drone that has several types of sensors, both atmospheric and marine. It is designed to take advantage of those two energy sources that we mentioned in the introduction and, above all, to be able to withstand trips lasting months, even years.

The Surveyor measures 22 meters in length and weighs 14 tons, unlike the six meters of the first. They explain in their statement that having this power source also makes it an advantage when collecting data, since acoustic measurements can be more precise due to how relatively quiet the engine is in relation to a standard combustion engine. .

Like the first Saildrone, the Surveyor was thrown into the Pacific to reach the shores of Hawaii. This test trip lasted 28 days, covering 4,167 kilometers (2,250 nautical miles), already testing the sensors and achieving map about 22,000 km² (about 6,400 square nautical miles).

It has a sonar with which they intend to carry out this mapping, capable of tracking up to 7,000 meters deep. Also, it is interesting that while doing this it will collect DNA samples of the water column.

We have already seen here that at the moment we have managed to map approximately 20% of the ocean floor, 293 million square kilometers, and that it is not an easy task. Beyond the ambition to know every square centimeter of our planet, investigating the ocean floor is interested in knowing more about ocean circulation, tidal dynamics and tsunami forecasting among many other aspects, according to the Seabed 2030 project.

Of course, they hope that the full mapping of the ocean floor will be completed in the next ten years (and with several Surveyors), so we will have to be pending. Among the future plans is also investigate hurricanes, trying to take advantage of the autonomy of the drone to study this type of extreme weather events.

Images | Saildrone