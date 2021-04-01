This autonomous electric car prototype with solar panel consumes the same energy as a pedestrian when moving, according to its manufacturer

As electric cars, electric bicycles, motorcycles and other vehicles oriented to “zero emissions” become established, manufacturers try to create proposals seeking maximum efficiency, even if they are low speed. This is precisely the premise of the autonomous and electric LS-EV prototype, a small Smart-style car that runs little, but also consumes the least.

In fact, the idea is that this vehicle (in its production model, if it ever came out) would consume the same energy as a pedestrian, so that it can be an option to circulate around the city. Of course, at low speed; If we do not burn as many kilocalories while walking, we cannot ask an engine for pears from the elm either.

Light materials and a solar panel on the roof

It is a joint project of the companies [Teijin]https://appliedev.com/ () and Applied Electric Vehicles (Applied EV), dedicated respectively to the creation of new materials (for fireproof suits, from plants, etc.) and to electric vehicles, which have been working for some time together. In February they presented a new platform, and now they have shown their idea of ​​an electric vehicle.

At the moment without a specific name beyond LS-EV (which is simply the acronym for Low Speed ​​Electric Vehicle, it is a prototype of zero emission autonomous vehicle. As we said, it is a small car that, due to its shape and size, reminds us of Smart-type cars or rather compact models, although it has four seats and the CityQ that we saw a long time ago is far from being something.

In this way, Teijin puts the materials and Applied EV the platform, Blanc Robot. They explain that a polycarbonate resin has been used for the doors and windows, with which it is possible to insulate the interior so that the temperature is suitable (by blocking infrared radiation) and that in the end the vehicle weighs considerably less, without sacrificing resistance to impacts.

Being compact, they have achieved that the cabin be relatively spacious since there are no physical transmissions on board the vehicle. The Blanc Robot platform integrates the electrical system and cable transmission technologies.

The main characteristic of the LS-EV is that, as we said, according to Teijin has the energy consumption equivalent to that of a pedestrian. In this case it is powered by the solar panel on the roof, which can provide a power of 330 watts.

The idea comes in part because Applied EV has a government grant (from Australia) to research and develop a prototype autonomous vehicle that extracts 60% of its energy from the sun and that can transport passengers and goods. In this case, the fact of resorting to lightweight materials has allowed a rather small battery to be incorporated and that, according to Applied EV, the power supply through this board is “technically and economically feasible in the real world”.

They have not given speed, acceleration or other technical data such as the level of autonomous driving, in fact, as we specified at the beginning, it is a prototype, an idea, and they have not commented if it will end in production. But the idea is still interesting, especially if that efficiency can be adapted to the demands of real urban transport (with a minimum speed within what is allowed, etc.).

Pictures and information [Teijin]https://www.teijin.com/news/2021/02/02/20210202_01.pdf)