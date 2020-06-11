In the last 20 years, year up, year down, the Internet and technology have made it possible for objects that were in our daily lives to have been practically forgotten in many cases.

We keep receiving and sending a letter, we read in books and in a newspaper or we see some VHS or DVD, but the reality is that the new applications of this era have made it so comfortable to leave the above that soon they will only be part of retro nostalgia.

Lucila Kibudi is an Argentine graphic designer who shows this reality in a brilliant and very visual way in her project ‘Once Appon a Time’, where she makes a play on words in which combines the current importance of applications with what came before them.

We have spoken with Lucila to learn more about the project, and she has recognized that the most difficult thing was choosing that name. “I spent 3 days thinking about the name, I wanted it to attract attention. And I came up with” Once Appon a time “, so here too I was able to relate the world of apps to the past“

A great way to remember everything we have been burying

Lucilla tells us that the project occurred to him on a Sunday, during the confinement: “I spent several days dedicating time to my portfolio and in the middle of another project that I was carrying out, this idea occurred to me and I started it! I left the other project in half and continued with this one because I started to get excited with new ideas to sketch” .

Regarding how the idea came to him, the inspiration was clear: “I saw an image on the internet of a floppy disk and I thought:”the iCloud of those times“There I began to think about today’s apps, relating them to the elements we used to use in the past.” There is also space to remember family objects: “I very much remember a phone that my very old grandmother Sara had that she gave it to me, even if it doesn’t work, so I also thought about it a lot.” That phone brings WhatsApp to life.

‘Once Appon a Time’ includes 13 examples of how our technological habits have changed in many ways. Something very interesting is that the artist has not chosen to relate the current services with what they have replaced directly, but from a few generations before, which makes the work much more interesting.

For example, Netflix does not directly replace DVD or Blu-Ray, but VHS, something that those of us who were born in the 80s and 90s grew up with, but that people born from the year 2000 will hardly remember unless they keep one collection at home.

The same happens with Spotify, which does not replace the iPod or the Discman (CDs), but the cassette, which marked many generations, also in the 80s. Similarly occurs with Word and the classic typewriter. There have been intermediate products, but we talk about the most iconic elements in the text, without going back to Gutenberg.

My favorite, for what it represents and for how alive it continues as an icon in today’s computing, is floppy image. Although iCloud is not as popular as Dropbox or Google Drive, the truth is that its name includes the word cloud, and computing could have adopted that icon as universal. In contrast to this, “Save” is still represented with an old floppy disk, although it is no longer physically saved on an external drive. It is a perfect analogy, due to the contradictions it represents.

Those of Pinterest or Linkedin, for example, have helped me to open my eyes. Because I had never associated a physical board with Pinterest, or above all, I had never looked for a job in a newspaper, by age, before the time when LinkedIn or Infojobs are the maximum exponents of the way of looking for a job. As an Idealist regarding Cambalache.

Personally, I liked the project so much that I would fill a board with my favorite objects that Lucila has designed.

