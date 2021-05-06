This artificial intelligence simulates huge areas of the universe with a GPU

Universe. The total set of space and time, of all forms of matter and energy, including planets, stars, and galaxies. Simulating it, even in portions, is a complex task. The scientists they usually use supercomputers for your studies, a solution expensive that is not available to everyone. Now, a group of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University claims to have discovered a method to create accurate models of the cosmos. They only require a graphics processing unit (GPU) and, of course, the potential of the artificial intelligence.

The researchers use the simulations to predict what the universe would look like in various settings. For example, to calculate how much dark matter there is or how the cosmos is expanding. Until now, it was possible to create models of small areas of the universe in high resolution; or larger volumes at low resolution, always depending on enormous processing power. Now, thanks to the artificial intelligence, it is possible to simulate the cosmos in a much faster and cheaper way.

As explained in the statement from Carnegie Mellon University, instead of teaching artificial intelligence to simulate the universe procedurally, the team of researchers created a code that can take low-resolution models as a basis and generate super-high-resolution simulations.

A new era for cosmological studies

Low, high and super high resolution simulations of the universe | Carnegie Mellon University

‘Cosmological simulations must cover a large volume of studies of the cosmos, while requiring high resolution to solve the physics of small-scale galaxy formation, which implies enormous computational challenges. Our technique can be used as a powerful and promising tool to combine these two requirements simultaneously, modeling the physics of small-scale galaxy formation in large cosmological volumes. ‘ Yueying Ni, Artificial Intelligence Model Trainer

In this way, the new model opens the door for scientists to simulate huge areas of the universe quickly and accurately. For example, for regions about 500 million light years across, current models would take about 560 hours to produce a high resolution simulation on a GPU. With the new approach, based on adversarial generative neural networks (GANs), the researchers only need 36 minutes.

A region 1,000 times larger than the previous model would take months to resolve in as little as 16 hours on a GPU. “Our AI Planning Institute program is working to drive artificial intelligence to accelerate discovery. This new result is a good example of how AI is transforming cosmology, ”says James Shank, program director for the Physics Division at NSF.

How does the artificial intelligence that simulates the universe work?

Getting hardware thousands of times less than a dedicated supercomputer to deliver equivalent or superior results is a masterpiece of science. The approach used by the researchers, that of adversarial generative networks, pits two neural networks against each other. A network takes low-resolution simulations of the universe and uses them to generate high-resolution models. The other network tries to differentiate these simulations from those carried out by conventional methods.

Over time, both neural networks improve until, ultimately, the simulations are created. Nevertheless, it’s about results that don’t capture everything. Because they focus on dark matter and gravity, phenomena such as supernovae, black holes and star formation were left out of the model. Researchers are confident that future simulations can be improved to include missing phenomena.

