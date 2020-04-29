         This artificial intelligence meme generator hits the spot more times than we would imagine

We are all clear that to create a good meme you have to have a special talent. Just as not everyone can make jokes that truly give rise to laughter, not all of us have the sharpness always ready to put together the definitive meme. It is so and it must be admitted.

However, technology can once again come to our aid. And specifically a deep neural network fueled by nearly a million example memes. Specifically, with 20,000 meme examples from each of the 48 most popular meme templates in the Imgflip generator. The result can truly surprise: This Meme Does Not Exist.

This artificial intelligence capable of creating memes based on 48 famous templates has been fed with nearly a million examples

Really, this is not a meme

This Meme Does Not Exist, whose development work is explained in depth in this publication, refers by name to so many other projects that have used some technique in the field of artificial intelligence, such as This Cat Does Not Exist, which tries to create new images from others. .

In the case of this generator, taking into account that the templates are given, what matters is the text and the combinations it generates. Taking into account the idiosyncrasy of each meme from the thousands of example memes with which its algorithm has been fed, it gives shape to new creations that in many occasions do not make any sense but, in others, they practically make you explode your head as many have already verified.

Using the generator is as simple as accessing the service, selecting a template, conditioning the text to be used with a term or not, and generate a new meme. On many occasions, as we say, something clearly does not fit, but even so the results we get (always in English) have their magic. A curious experiment, to say the least.

