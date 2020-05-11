         This artificial intelligence is capable of generating music with embedded voices, and is as compelling as it is horrible

Advances in artificial intelligence and neural networks have been used for many years to try to replicate musicIt is not something new, but it is something in which they have not been very successful. For example, there are those that compose complete themes and those that write themes from an emoji.

There are those that generate relaxing music, and there are those that help you create songs that you probably would not want to listen to again, and in the latter perhaps they coincide with the last major advance published by OpenAI. His name is Jukebox, a neural network capable of generating music with everything and voices in a wide variety of styles.

It is a great imitation with some terrifying sounds included

Jukebox was trained with over a million songs, and thanks to that it’s not only capable of generating the lyrics of the song, but also the background music, and a “singer” whose voice is perhaps the worst part of this story.

The neural network generates a song that does not exist, but that looks like one that already exists because it is using what it learned from real songs to imitate it as closely as possible. The result is something like the haunting valley, not something that looks almost human, but it sounds almost human but you know it’s not.

Whoever has seen the exorcist will understand it just by hearing one of these samples:

Jukebox is only in his infancy and is already capable of generating an imitation of Elvis Presley that seems to be taken from the depths of hell, and of producing lyrics that scare more than one that he creates on the doomsday of the machines.

And it is that the neural network not only manages to produce a wide variety of music in different styles, but also creates lyrics that you did not see during your training, or is capable of mixing rhythms and changing the styles of popular songs. A cover and remix machine.

OpenAI has released the code and model along with a tool to examine the generated samples.

