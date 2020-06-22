Researchers from Duke University (United States) have developed an artificial intelligence that can transform a blurred face in a photograph into a high resolution portrait.

Thanks to this algorithm, researchers are able to “imagine” what face could be behind that blurred and unrecognizable face, and they assure that this method is eight times more effective than its predecessors.

“60 times sharper”

Cynthia Rudin, in charge of directing this investigation, assured that “never before have images been created with this resolution and in such detail.” Anyway, it must be made clear that this method was not born to help identify people in blurred images.

This tool has been named PULSE (Photo Upsampling via Latent Space Exploration), and through it they are capable of generating elements such as eyelashes, teeth or wrinkles (impossible to see in a low resolution image).

Instead of starting with the low resolution image and adding details, PULSE works in a different way: this tool takes a signal from the blurred image and starts rescaling the image. After lowering the resolution, if the pixels match, that means that they have obtained the result they were looking for.

Although, as we said, PULSE was not created to recognize people in pixelated photos. Some users have tried this tool and have shared the results on social networks. One of the most popular tweets has obtained Obama as the protagonist:

Anyway, this tool can be very useful in various applications: medicine, microscopy, astronomy or satellite images. That means it can help us recreate images of distant planets or solar systems in high resolution.

