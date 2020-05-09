From the laboratory and driven by the “glamor” with which Elon musk covered electric cars, an Argentine scientist bet on the manufacture of lithium batteries, the new luxury piece of every gadget. With more than 20 years in the industry, the specialist in micro and nanotechnology Sergio Baron (50) created Dynami, a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing the batteries of the future: slim, powerful and custom.

Lithium batteries evolved into truly sophisticated electrochemical devices that are eagerly demanded by the market. “There are currently huge investments in developing better, more capable, more durable and safer batteries.”, says Barón. It is that the industry has already become a segment that is worth more than US $ 23,000 million and could exceed US $ 93,000 million by 2025, according to the consulting firm Grand View Research.

Barón worked in the United States researching new materials to develop lithium batteries, but decided to return to Argentina to create Dynami because the country has important advantages when it comes to working with this material. “It is an industry with a very high barrier to entry. We decided to set up our research headquarters here because the knowledge and the ways to implement it are there, it is a secondary effect of the large lithium reserves that the country has, ”says the CEO of Dynami.

“Here, there are very few patents that universities manage to monetize, but we want to be the exception.”

Currently, the Argentine lithium reserves reach 2 million tons; It is the fourth largest reserve in the world, second only to Australia, China and Chile. This national know-how is the one they take advantage of to design batteries for the new generation of electronic devices, where medical applications such as smart pacemakers and the wearable industry stand out, which want to make the watch a functional accessory again.

Interestingly, despite being a booming industry, Dynami has no competition. When they decided to do a survey of the sector, they detected 10 companies worldwide that make thin batteries but none focused on the development of cells. “They are companies dedicated to electrochemistry, but they are not in charge of design or manufacturing. In the steel industry, this would be equivalent to having many alloy producers but no one in charge of designing cars, “he highlights.

In an industry where cell phones change every year, the speed with which you move from the laboratory to the production chain is key. “We are in a moment where the design of the electronics, of the devices, is really optimized, but the process of designing new batteries, without incurring problems such as those suffered by Samsung, does not exist,” clarifies Barón.

In the future, it aims to generate an efficient model that allows the transition from the academy to the market; a joint that is not yet oiled in the United States. “Here, there are very few patents that universities manage to monetize, but with Dynami we want to be the exception,” admits Barón. Initially, the company received support from the national scientific system, including Conae, the Nanotechnology Foundation, which provided it with seed capital and resources, and even Invap, its first client.

Its current business model has two main pillars: the design and manufacture of batteries. “It is not a crazy model, but a modern one that combines the creation of intellectual property with an outsourced industrial leg,” says Barón.

In numbers

Foundation: 2017 (March)

Initial investment: US $ 10,000

Turnover (2019, projected): US $ 1.1 million

Members: 3