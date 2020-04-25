Google Play Store It has a large number of games and applications of all kinds, including one that allows you create your own deepfakes and another with which follow all flights live. The popular app store of the Mountain View company also has a series of apps that, for some reasons and others, did not go viral, as an interesting application that allows you to unlock your mobile phone using drawings.

Gesture lock screen It is an application that is already years old and can be downloaded and installed completely free from Google Play and that allows users to unlock their mobile phone by making a series of drawings and gestures on the screen. Without a doubt, it is a new alternative to fingerprint, facial recognition and the famous code to unlock a smartphone. With this app you can draw from letters to numbers, signatures or contextual gestures to unlock a device in a more fun and different way.

Using this application does not mean that the other options to unlock a phone are not available, such as fingerprint or PIN. With the app, new options are incorporated to carry out this task, such as drawing figures, signatures or gestures. In addition, in case the user has forgotten the drawing they selected to unlock their device, they can always enter a password to be able to unlock the terminal.

Unlock your mobile by drawing numbers, figures or your signature

When it comes to locking and unlocking a mobile phone, there are a wide variety of options. Formerly they were used PINs, passwords, or security patterns, which despite being the safest at the time were also not the best to preserve the security of a smartphone. After these security systems came the fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

While the second is still not a standard in the most economical phones on the market, the fingerprint sensor is incorporated into practically every model regardless of its range and price, a fairly safe method. In the same way, in Google Play you can currently find a large number of applications that propose other ways to unlock a smartphone, such as the one already mentioned Gesture lock screen, which is, without a doubt, one of the most striking that can be found.

Its mechanism is simple, you just have to download the application from Google Play, install it and fix a drawing, which will be the one that will have to be used every time you want to unlock the mobile phone. The possibilities are varied, and it is always the user who decides which drawing to fix, so it also gives free rein to the creativity of each one. An app to consider if you are looking for a different and original way to unlock a mobile.

