This app is promoted as a game for children in the App Store, it is actually a casino that scams users

In the Apple app store ‘Jungle Runner 2k21’ it is promoted as “a fun running game”. A monkey running across platforms and collecting bananas is what we see in the screenshots. However, the reality is very different when downloading the game. ANDn is actually a dubiously trusted casino that charges people money in exchange for prizes that do not always arrive.

‘Jungle Runner 2k21’ is actually yet another scam within Apple’s app store, discovered this time by developer Kosta Eleftheriou. The application incomplies with a series of publishing standards from the Apple App Store, although somehow it has managed to pass the review by Apple employees and has been published within the store.

This @AppStore app pretends to be a silly platformer game for children 4+, but if I set my VPN to Turkey and relaunch it becomes an online casino that doesn’t even use Apple’s IAP. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/crnOOF0pNi – Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) April 15, 2021

Game for children in America, casino for others

According to Kosta Eleftheriou, the application is actually a running game. A basic and rather crappy one, but it is only so if it is downloaded and used in the United States. When using it from some countries like Turkey (also from Kazakhstan and Italy according to other users) things are different. The game opens an internal browser that shows an online casino.

Once people follow the ad, they are taken to this App Store page. Notice the abundance of coins and the “Install and win” copy. In order to pass App Review the app claims to be “a fun running game”, and in the US works like an extremely basic and very poorly designed kids game. pic.twitter.com/eb2PdyY0Cd – Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) April 15, 2021

The casino is promoted as safe and reliable showing that it has appeared on Turkish televisions, it also has badges such as the GDPR of the European Union. Once inside, the supposed casino asks users to deposit real money to play. It does so through its own service without going through the Apple store and consequently without giving them a 30% commission. Some users have indicated in the game reviews that they deposited large sums of money without receiving anything in return.

This scam has a curiosity: does not “go live” in the United States and does so only in certain countries. With this, in a way, the app can pass the scrutiny of Apple since the reviewers will not see anything suspicious from the United States, which is where it is normally reviewed. For Apple at first glance it does not actually violate the rules, it is simply a game that has a web viewer. The game however is only the front door.

From Engadget we have contacted Apple Spain to see what their position is in this regard. We will update the article if we get a response.

Why not do the scam directly from the web? Why go through a children’s game on the App Store? According to Kosta Eleftheriou, by the trust that the App Store represents for users. Over the years Apple has promoted its store as a safe place. An example of this is the App Store’s own website, where Apple says “We carefully review all apps and require developers to comply with very strict privacy, design and business model guidelines” or “We make sure that apps reach the highest levels of privacy, security and quality, because user trust is everything to us. “

With such statements, the user trusts that the game they are going to download is legit and that it is not a scam. The reality sometimes differs a lot, this is an example of it.

This scam on the App Store not the first and probably not the last. Kosta himself has revealed scams related to VPNs, several in fact or apps with fake reviews. All this in the middle of a legal battle between Apple and Epic Games for the distribution of apps on iOS and the alleged monopoly of the App Store.

Via | Kosta Eleftheriou