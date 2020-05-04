Social distancing is one of the first measures that the State of alarm He took with him. And even if we return to ‘normality’, it will be essential to respect it in the streets, shops, restaurants, public spaces, etc., for months until the Coronavirus vaccine is launched. Respecting it is essential, and if we have privileged technological help before carrying out a task such as that of go shopping at the store or supermarket during the confinement by the Covid-19, even better. And this is what it does the Crowdless app.

Crowdless, a satellite app

Devised by startup Lanterne and supported by ESA (European Space Agency), the Crowdless app it uses data from satellites and artificial intelligence technologies to identify where people are congregating anywhere in the world. If you need to leave home to go to the supermarket or pharmacy you can check before leaving if the stores are crowded. If there are too many people, you can delay your departure until it is less busy or switch to less crowded stores nearby.

Created in 3 days and with 6 prototypes in the last four weeks, lThe “Crowdless” application uses existing anonymous data sources, such as data from Google Maps and Google Places., which track the movements of mobile devices. And it combines this information with data from crowd sources, asking the user to confirm whether the place is occupied or not. At the moment it has just come out, so it is possible that there are many establishments that do not register them.

The objective of the app, which is free and can now be downloaded, is that “’ Crowdless’ can help people observe social distancing more effectively, stay safe and play a role in reduction of Covid-19 infection rate. We are also committed to ensuring that this remains 100% free for all to use, ”according to its creators.

Download Crowdless for Android

Download Crowdless for iOS