Android is one of the most popular mobile operating systems in the world. Its evolution has been largely supported by the needs of users as well as the morphology of manufacturers’ devices. In the latter case we have seen different changes over the years with integrations and deletions of features in pursuit of improvements. The one we are addressing today is none other than the colored LEDs for notifications and that is that if you miss it, we will tell you how to activate the LED notifications of your Samsung Galaxy S20.

Goodbye to notification LEDs

Very few devices already use An LED that alerts you to messages or notifications from an app. The vast majority are in the mid-range or an old high-end range, but it’s all because of an improvement: the front full screen. It is true that everyone likes to have a mobile phone with the entire screen covered by the display, that is a fact, but if you are nostalgic we tell you how to recover this function so bright and in a very peculiar way.

This app activates the old LED notifications on your Galaxy S20

The lock screens may already be complete enough to warn you of what’s new in your applications, but some people remember the warnings on the colored LEDs. If you are one of those nostalgic we have the solution for it. Everything happens by using the aodNotifiy application, which you will find for free in the Google Play Store.

Once you enter the link that we have provided you will have access to all the capabilities of this app. These characteristics are applied as a circumference surrounding the front camera of your Galaxy S20. This is one of the possibilities since there are other types of visual warnings, which you can configure with different colors, which you can place on the edges of the phone. Among them are a visual warning with a dot on one part of the screen or a stripe on the sides of the mobile.

As we tell you, it has its pre-established warnings or you can even configure your own. In addition, it works differently on different terminals, since it is compatible with other mobiles of the brand, specifically the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy A51.