This animated film triumphed like few others during its first week on Netflix | Entertainment

According to the latest data provided by the broadcast ratings, the Netflix film The Mitchell Against the Machines has been the most watched production during its first week, surpassing big-name series in viewings.

Few may be surprised at this point that The Mitchells Against the Machines has been a resounding success for Netflix, since the movie comes from Sony Animation, the same studio that brought the excellent Spider-Man: A New Universe and winning an Oscar for Best Animated Film with it.

While the animation film It remained in the first position of Netflix for quite some time, it has not been until now that the magnitude of its success has been known. Through Nielsen, a site that shows ratings for streaming services, we have been able to see how successful the Netflix movie has been.

Recently, the site has published the transmission data pertaining to May 3-9, 2021, the week in which the The Mitchells vs. the Machines movie to the Netflix catalog. According to the data provided, the movie aired for a whopping 853 million minutes during that week. The second-highest movie on the list, No Regrets, had nearly 30 million fewer minutes aired.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

The most surprising thing about these data is that The Mitchells against the machines has surpassed renowned series that, logically, have a longer duration as a whole when compared to a movie. Comparing it to Grey’s Anatomy, the second-most-watched title overall for that week, the series has a total of 370 episodes of about 40 minutes each and “only” got 733 million minutes streamed during that time, making a difference. very remarkable with respect to the Netflix movie.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.