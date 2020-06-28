In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The transition from face-to-face to virtual classes has been quite abrupt, but it seems that it is here to stay, and that means that many students are forced to find a team with which to study in the long term.

Laptops are the most obvious option, but not the only one. There is another even more versatile and better in terms of battery life: tablets, which already have all kinds of apps. Fortunately, there are very cheap models, such as the one that Amazon sells for only € 99 in a pack including keyboard, pen and wireless mouse case.

It goes without saying that it is a bargain price, although obviously we are talking about a basic Android tablet, with 10.1-inch HD screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable in the latter case by microSD.

It is not the most powerful tablet, since it has an entry-level Mediatek processor, but with 4GB of RAM it is more than enough for the operating system to run smoothly enough.

The pack includes all the necessary elements to teach, that is clear, although if you want it to watch movies or series it is also a good option, since it has a fairly large screen.

There are other tablets of this type on Amazon, of Chinese import and with prices that normally do not even exceed 80 euros, some of them with quite good opinions from users, although we wanted to highlight this model because it comes in a pack with its accessories.

Finally, it is worth noting that shipping is free from Spain and to any part of the country, whether or not you are an Amazon Prime user. That said, if you also have Prime, you will receive your order much sooner. If you are not, you can simply sign up for the free trial month.

