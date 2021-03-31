This ancient hippo-sized reptile was a veritable ‘killing machine’

A very heavy animal

Because the Anteosaurus skeleton was so robust, the researchers hypothesized that it was a slow-moving animal. In fact, some scientists suggested that it could have been an amphibian animal, as it was too heavy to support its weight on land. Nevertheless, current studies conclude the opposite.

The Anteosaurus possessed a thick skull with a prominent crest on the snout. So, to find out exactly what his head looked like, the researchers decided to use X-rays to create high-resolution images. Thus, they could rebuild the skull and its internal structures missing with 3D digital models.

In this way, the scientists discovered that Anteosaurus had a nervous system adapted to catch fast-moving prey. In addition, according to the lead author of the research, Julien Benoit, the speed and agility would have allowed this animal hunt down another group of large-skull reptiles known as therocephalus.

Researchers have not yet been able to discover the behavior of these curious reptiles that inhabited the planet before the dinosaurs. Therefore, they are now focused on comparing the brain and inner ear of this species with many of its close relatives, because they want to discover what they were like. interactions between animals in an ecosystem completely different from ours.