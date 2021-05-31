This amazing portal links cities in Poland and Lithuania, but no teleportation

In the Lithuanian city of Vilnius there is a huge circular screen on which it is possible to see the streets of Lublin in Poland. The same thing happens in this city, but seeing in real time what happens in Vilnius. It is a curious project to communicate both cities. If the first thing you have thought of is ‘Stargate’ you are not wrong, the idea has been inspired by the science fiction television program.

The Go Vilnus organization is behind this project and its aim is to help better connect both cities and their citizens. For this they have placed two exactly the same portals in the two cities that are part of the project. It is not possible to go through them, but it does allow us to “see” what is on the other side in real time and in real size.

A 600 kilometer “bridge”

Vilnius and Lublin are approximately 600 kilometers away from each other. The cities, however, are somewhat closer to each other now thanks to this curious project. According to its creators, it is a “bridge that unifies and an invitation to overcome prejudices and disagreements that belong to the past.”

According to its creators, the project has been a job from the last five years. The portal itself has been built by engineers from the Vilnius University of Technology. It is a circular screen that is connected to the Internet and at the same time offers a webcam to record what is in front of you. That is, we are facing a device that makes a “video call”.

Why circulate? They say it represents the wheel of time, although they also chose it because it is a symbol in science fiction and serves as a “visual bridge.” A visual bridge is exactly what it is, a device that allows you to see in another part of the world live.

Their creators they plan to place more portals like these two in other cities throughout Europe and after the world. Its objective? They say “involve communities and encourage a public movement to embrace social experiments.”

Whether or not it works to connect cities, the truth is that it is an ingenious idea. It does not allow to teleport people in a real way and it is a technology as “basic” as video calls. Maybe not as good as Google’s Project Starline. Despite that, it is a fresh idea, easy to implement and with an interesting appeal.

Via | The Verge

More information | LETA