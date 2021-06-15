This amazing plywood satellite wants to conquer space (and take selfies while doing it)

It is called WISA Woodsat and it is a small cube of 10 cm on a side that has something very special: it is made with a plywood with a specific treatment to try to make it resist the brutal conditions of its launch into orbit.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will integrate a series of sensors to evaluate the behavior of the satellite in space, but in addition to its interior a small camera will be deployed to take selfies to the satellite while in orbit.

A satellite that will take photos, but not to show off

The Woodsat is the brainchild of Jari Makinen, co-founder of the Arctic Astronautics company. The satellite is made of plywood – there are already initiatives in this regard, such as this Japanese project – although it has undergone a somewhat special treatment to give it more opportunities when it comes to withstand space conditions.

The only non-wood parts on the outside they are small aluminum rails to launch the satellite into space, and a small extendable selfie stick that will allow you to take those photos while in orbit.

The idea of ​​taking selfies is not to “show off”, but precisely to study how this material behaves in space and if the external conditions they end up causing that material to crack.

The WISA Woodsat is expected to launch this fall in New Zealand from a Rocket Lab Electron rocket. The satellite will also have a small LoRa radio chip so that radio amateurs can do the monitoring, although for this they will have to pay 10 euros to build a small terrestrial radio station.

A few days ago this satellite had a test flight: a meteorological balloon took it from the Heureka Science Center in Vantaa (Finland) to the stratosphere, at a height of approximately 30 kilometers on the earth’s surface.

The goal was analyze your communication systems and the pop-up camera. The balloon exploded after reaching that height as expected, and the satellite parachuted down shortly thereafter. That camera, by the way, managed to take a photo just at the moment when the balloon exploded.

More information | THAT