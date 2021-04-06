This amazing photograph of the Sun has 230 megapixels and is made up of more than 100,000 different images

If we know Andrew McCarthy for something, it is for his impressive photographs of space. This photographer develops his own methods to photograph the stars that are all around us with great detail. The last to join its catalog is the Sun, with this amazing composition of more than 100,000 images.

The photographer has recently published his latest work, a photograph of the Sun that allows you to observe the smallest details zooming in on the 230 megapixels that shape the image. Although the image uploaded to Reddit already has compression and reduction in size, it also serves to see all aspects in great detail. The full-size photo is available on your Patreon.

The image has some tricks to make it possible, such as reduce the brightness since with the real brightness of the Sun it would be impossible to visualize anythingNor are the stars in the background. Andrew says he had to build a special solar telescope with which to take the pictures to improve the clarity obtained when focusing on the star.

As he comments in the Reddit post, it is actually a mosaic of many images. Each panel of the mosaic is made up of thousands of photos to achieve greater clarity and resolution. Result? A bestiality of photography that now we can all enjoy.

Photographing the Moon and the Sun

Del sol is It is not, not even close, the only and best image that we have to date. Using the Daniel K. Inouye solar telescope we have obtained the highest resolution image ever taken, which allows us to see even the texture of the star’s surface. The closest image taken corresponds to the European Solar Orbiter mission. And if the 100,000 photographs of Andrew McCarthy seem like a lot to you, NASA has a timelapse made up of 425 million images.

Going back to Andrew McCarthy, it is one of the photographers who has focused the most on our satellite, the Moon. We have one composed of 50,000 photos, one that shows the hidden colors of the Moon, another of 400 megapixels or the latter that simply seems to be taken from a dream.

