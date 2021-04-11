This Amazfit smart bracelet has Alexa and measures oxygen: it is surprisingly cheap and costs € 24.90 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Before the new Mi Band 6 officially arrives in Spain, there is a smartband that already has several of the features of the Xiaomi model. It is from Amazfit and is much cheaper.

Little by little smart bracelets have evolved. If once they were a mere step counter, now they offer much more, in some cases offering advanced assessment of physical aspects such as stress or blood oxygen.

It is precisely these characteristics that make the company stand out. Amazfit Band 5, twin sister of the Mi Band and Xiaomi, although its price is much lower. Amazon sells it right now for only 24.90 euros in green.

This smart bracelet is one of the most advanced on the market, with Alexa and advanced data measurement, for example taking SpO2 or oxygen in blood.

Measures SpO2, has about 10 days of battery and also has Alexa as a virtual assistant, so by talking to him you can schedule reminders or even make some calls to compatible devices.

For the price it has, it is a real bargain, since it also has a heart rate sensor and sleep quality meter, among other things.

There are many reasons why the Amazfit Band 5 is worth it, although right now the price is undoubtedly one of them. Do not lose sight of the fact that the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 costs 37 euros in AliExpress (where you can already buy it) and that SpO2 is one of its star features.

The difference in terms of cost is abysmal, and that Amazfit is the brand that has been manufacturing the Mi Band in recent years, hence the design is practically identical.

For now, Amazfit has entered Spain quite strongly not only with this smartband, but also with several of its smart watches, already on sale in our country and always with much more affordable prices than you might expect.

