This alternative to the Lidl low cost vacuum cleaner is more powerful and also cheaper: it costs only 119 euros | Technology

Lidl’s cordless vacuum cleaner is sweeping sales, although its power and autonomy leave much to be desired. If you want another affordable model but with better features, the Conga Rockstar 200 Vital is a good option.

As is often the case every time Lidl puts one of its famous household appliances up for sale, sales multiply and stock flies, running out in minutes, as was the case with its well-known kitchen robot.

The same thing is happening right now with its cordless vacuum cleaner, which is available online for only 54.99 euros and also in stores, although it is likely that if you go to one of them you will not find it, since the units are always usually limited.

If you are open to evaluating alternatives, it should be mentioned that it is surely a wise decision, and that is Lidl’s cordless vacuum cleaner is cheap, but also limited: it has a motor of only 16V and 26 minutes of autonomy at most. However, Cecotec sells another model that costs 119 euros and it does come close to what you would expect from a broom vacuum cleaner to vacuum daily.

Upright vacuum cleaner with a maximum power of 330 W, a suction power of up to 20 kPa and 50 minutes of autonomy. Easily converts to a telescopic handheld vacuum to access difficult corners.

This is the Conga Rockstar 200 Vital and it is considerably more expensive than the Lidl one, but it is still very economical for what a cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs, especially when you look at brands such as Dyson, the industry leader.

Shipping is totally free from Spain, so in 48-72 working hours you will receive your purchase at home without major problems, as with practically all the products in the online store of this Spanish brand.

330W of power and almost an hour of battery

The difference between the two models is very notable: the Cecotec has 330W of power, so it is enough to suck up all kinds of dirt, not just dust, particles and pet hair, but anything that is on the floor of your home.

In addition, the battery life reaches 50 minutes, although it depends on the power to which you adjust it between the three modes available.

Not only that but, unlike Lidl’s vacuum cleaner, the double motorized brush is much better to eliminate hairs and tangles, with a much more effective cleaning of any type of floor, including carpets and rugs.

It is completely modular, something common in practically all vacuum cleaners of this class. You can use different brushes and heads, which are included in the pack and that will help you, for example, to clean corners, ceilings and sofas are more inconvenient.

