This almighty high-end Xiaomi is still in free fall on Amazon

More than 200 euros discount for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, with update to Android 11, which goes down to 301 euros on Amazon at the moment.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro shines strongly in the Xiaomi catalog, as it remains one of its most prominent smartphones. Now, this almighty Mi 10T Pro can be yours for a scandal price: only 391 euros on Amazon. The price of the Chinese terminal is still in free fall and you can already save more than 200 euros on your purchase, as we remember that its original value is 599 euros.

This is the version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which has an update to Android 11 available. In addition, it highlights the 144 Hz of your screen, the power of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the large capacity of its battery, 5,000 mAh. But this is only a preview, there is much more that this Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can offer you.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a great mobile phone, both in specifications and in size. Equip an IPS screen of 6.67 inch, with resolution Full HD + and an incredible 144 Hz refresh rate, allowing the movements to look very smooth. Power is borne by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that, along with 8 GB of RAM, can move any application and game that you ask. It comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 as the operating system, but with update to MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 available.

If what you care about is photography, you should know that this high-end equips three rear cameras: 64 MP standard, 13 MP ultra wide and 5 MP macro. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 20 MP. The autonomy of the Mi 10T Pro shines with its own light when equipping a 5,000 mAh battery that, in addition to reaching more than one day of use, can be charged in a short time thanks to the 33W fast charge. All this, and much more, can be yours if you buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro for 391 euros on Amazon.

6.67-inch screen, Full HD +, 144 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor 658 GB RAM, 128 GB storage Triple rear camera 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charge MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11 available

If you want to enjoy the best music on your brand new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, you can take advantage of the Amazon Music Unlimited offer (with Music HD included), a music streaming service that you can subscribe free for 3 months if you do before June 22 at 11:59 p.m. You know, if you subscribe before the deadline, you will be able to listen to your favorite music in the best quality and, most importantly, for free.

