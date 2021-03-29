This AI is capable of regenerating buildings, trees and even moving caterpillars within Minecraft

One of the most fascinating aspects of technology is how often we use the processes and items of nature to imitate them. This is what a group of researchers have done, who by training an AI in Minecraft have managed to mimic cell growth. And as a result, build buildings, trees, and walking caterpillars.

In a video published by the researchers we can see how a series of objects is built in Minecraft imitating real items. The buildings, castles or trees that you see however have not been created by human hun, but by an AI.

Excited to share our work on Morphogenesis in Minecraft! We show that neural cellular automata can learn to grow not only complex 3D artifacts with over 3,000 blocks but also functional Minecraft machines that can regenerate when cut in half 🐛🔪 = 🐛🐛 PDF: https: //t.co/hi573xzWIG pic.twitter.com/m19572pcIe – Sebastian Risi (@ risi1979) March 17, 2021

Morphogenesis

More or less, and it is that the elements that we see built have not actually been built from scratch by AI. What the researchers have sought is not to test the creativity of artificial intelligence but see how it behaves by simulating the behavior of cells. The idea is that cells develop and create the human body from a single cell and with a set of rules. It is a process known as morphogenesis.

By means of cellular automation in principle cells live, reproduce and die following a series of rules. Something that in principle can also be applied to an artificial intelligence so that it knows what to do when there are certain factors for Minecraft blocks. To do this, the researchers created a neural network that applied rules to each type of Minecraft block. From there, it was a matter of see how the AI ​​acts as each block interacts with its neighbors.

What was asked of the neural network is an object to grow in blocks. It wasn’t told exactly how, so the neural network learned what kind of blocks to place in each location to mimic existing ones. In other words, something similar to what the human body and the cells within it do to create tissues, organs, and ultimately the entire body.

The result has been most interesting. The researchers created different objects in Minecraft such as castles, buildings, trees or a caterpillar capable of moving. Then they cut these objects in half, it was the AI ​​in charge of rebuilding them. Like when a wound occurs in the body and it heals by itself thanks to the reconstruction made by the cells.

The study has so far been published in arXiv and its researchers believe that it can go much further. For now the AI rebuild items that have been smashed, but they believe that in the future it could also evolve objects by itself depending on the environment. That is, simulate the evolution in nature of living beings to better resist the conditions in the environment and survive.

Minecraft, however, it is an extremely simple world compared to the real world. While it can serve as a testing ground for basic simulations, adapting this to real life where there are many more factors to take into account is very difficult. We will see in the future.

Via | Science