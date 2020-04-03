DeepMind, the Artificial Intelligence that Google bought a few years ago to defeat real people in games, has learned to play 57 games from the legendary Atari console on its own. Previously, Google had trained its Artificial Intelligence to beat humans both in board games – specifically, in the ancient Chinese game Go – and it is also trying it with 3D classics such as Counter Strike. Now, Google AI has learned how to play 57 of the Atari 2600 games and does it much better than an average human.

The reason why Google is teaching its Artificial Intelligence to learn to play is because games are something so complex, which is why historically games have been used to measure AI intelligence. Why Atari was chosen is very simple: this collection of the 57 most difficult Atari games are the most difficult challenges for deep reinforcement learning agents —Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) agent in English.

Atari, the Benchmark of Artificial Intelligence

While it is true that other Artificial Intelligence has been able to overcome certain games in this collection individually, generally fail when faced with the entire packageIt requires a series of capabilities that must be used together due to the diversity of games and tasks. Atari57, the DeepMind Artificial Intelligence specialized in Atari, is the first agent to be able to complete the entire 57 game saga of the Atari 2600.

Compared to other DRL agents, Atari is able to perform better compared to other Artificial Intelligence. Never Give Up, the previous version of the DeepMind agent, was able to win 51 of Atari’s games. Also, and although Atari achieves a lower overall performance than other agents like MuZero, it is actually good, since Atari is capable of completing more games than this other; this is, overall performance is lower in each game, but since it is able to complete them allDeepMind’s AI skills are greater. This is why the development of this new agent is so important.

«An agent who performs well enough in a wide range of tasks is classified as smart. Games are an excellent testing ground for building adaptive algorithms: they provide a comprehensive set of tasks that players must develop sophisticated behavioral strategies to master, but they also provide an easy progress metric – game scoring, ”explains Google.

We can see it in the previous image: Atari57 would be Agent B, while MuZero would be Agent A. The A is capable of much higher performance in eight of the games; as well as a higher average performance in four other games; but he is not able to complete another eight games. Agent B, on the other hand, shows much more skills since he is able to finish all the tasks, although with a lower performance in each of them. The latter is Atari57.

