This AI app analyzes restaurant grills so that burgers do not overcook

If we look back, back in March 2017, we will remember Flippy, the peculiar barbecue robot from Miso Robotics. This robot was (and is) capable of preparing hamburgers on its own, turning them over at the right time and determining when it is ready to be put on the bun. Well, today we talk about Miso Robotics again, since the company has launched a App with artificial intelligence designed so that the meat does not become more than necessary (among other things).

This technology is called CookRight and is born from Flippy. Cookright uses the same vision system and software as the barbecue robot to identify, classify and monitor food placed on a conventional grill. In this way, the system is able to know when a piece of meat or a hamburger is ready and to notify the cook to remove it.

This is cheese, this is an undercooked burger, this is chicken …

As we can see in the video on these lines, the vision system is capable of detecting the products on the grill in real time. Not only that, but thanks to an artificial intelligence system of cameras, it can monitor the cooking times of each particular product and warn the cook to carry out actions, such as turning it over or removing it from the grill.

How does it work? The truth is that it is quite intuitive. The cook simply needs to place the products on the grill. Artificial intelligence, which is 96% accurateAccording to the company, it detects the product that has been placed, assigns it a label and starts cooking. However, the cook may set point individually manually, so if there are three hamburgers on the grill, one can be configured to be done, another undercooked and another to the point.

On the other hand, CookRight has a machine learning system that, as the company explains, identifies where the product has been placed and learn about the heat distribution of the grill, so that the cooking process can be optimized. “The software can also signal performance and maintenance problems to kitchen staff,” they say from Miso Robotics.

The overall system consists of a series of cameras that sit on the grill, a tablet for the user interface, and a small computer. The restaurant owner can install it himself. Basically it is a cropped version of Flippy, as the system is similar, only if the robotic arm support. Its price is also significantly lower, about $ 100 a month, so it may be more suitable for small businesses.

