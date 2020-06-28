Engineers have managed to create a robot plush seal enhanced with artificial intelligence that is capable of responding to each of the patient’s stimuli to reduce his stress and also accompany him in moments of solitude.

Engineers have managed to manufacture a plush robot seal that hides advanced technology inside designed for elderly or isolated people who need company.

In the current global health situation that we find ourselves in, many people are left alone in the hospital, and certain health workers in the United States have begun to use sophisticated robot seals to help their patients not feel alone.

These stuffed robot seals are manufactured by the company STOP Robots and they are designed to weigh as much as a human baby and with advanced artificial intelligence that is capable of responding to all stimuli from the person as if it were a totally real animal.

This plush seal robot is itself a therapeutic robot enhanced with artificial intelligence and which, as you have guessed, are capable of reducing patient stress, stimulating interactions between patients and caregivers and improving the socialization of sick people.

On the website of the invention it can be read that “through interaction with people, PARO responds as if it were alive, moving its head and legs, making sounds and showing its behavior. PARO is also capable of imitating the voice of a true baby seal. ”

The program director for the nursing department at the University of Texas, Sandra Petersen, he affirms to Wired that “the role of therapeutic robots like PARO is becoming more important, especially as we see that this sector of our population is a target of the virus.”

Of course, it is a therapeutic robot unattainable for most people since it has a cost of 6000 dollars each unit, so that at the moment it is only an investment of certain hospitals that lend this robot to those patients with greater loneliness.

[Vía: Futurism]