Weeks ago, Neil Druckmann in conjunction with HBO announced the television series for The Last of Us. Little is known about this adaptation, but that does not mean that fans have their favorite actors and actresses to take the role of the characters in the iconic game. One of the celebrities that fans most propose is Kaitlyn Dever (The Night of Nerds, Inconceivable), and she was recently questioned about the possibility of this happening.

In an interview with Collider, the young actress spoke about the title of Naughty Dog and about the possibility that she is the one who plays Ellie in the adaptation. In the session, the actress went out of her way to praise The Last of Us and her development team, in addition to telling an endearing anecdote that she had with the title, which is one of her favorites.

“I’m a big fan of the game and I don’t know if many people know it, but I’m saying it now: I’m a big fan of that video game. I think it’s a beautiful story, it’s a wonderful narration, and I fell in love with that game when it came out. And I played it with my dad, and we had a good time. I’m not very good at it [jugar]. My aim is really bad, but I’m working to improve. I love The Last of Us, I think it is an incredible story, “said the actress.

In case you missed it: the television adaptation will respect Ellie’s sexual preference.

Dever would love to be Ellie on the HBO series

The most interesting thing is that she also talked about the fans that nominate her as one of the favorite actresses to play the heroine Ellie and even mentioned that Hugh Jackman would do a good role playing Joel.

“Obviously I’ve seen the Internet and I’ve seen a lot of it. Neil Druckmann, I worked with him on Uncharted 4, I think he’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever worked with and one of the sweetest, and I’m not ruling it out. I do not discard [la posibilidad de trabajar en la serie]. I would love to do that, but I still don’t know what it’s about, but I love The Last of Us, ”said Dever.

It is important to say that the distribution of this production for HBO has not yet been released, so there is a possibility that Kaitlyn Dever will participate in the project. We leave you with a few images so you can check the similarity between Dever and Ellie.

What do you think of Dever’s statements? Would you like her to bring Ellie to life? What other actress do you think would play a good role playing this character? Tell us in the comments.

Not many details about the television series are known yet, but it is very likely to replace the film adaptation that was being prepared years ago. You can find more news related to The Last of Us if you visit this page. We invite you to Tomatazos if you want to know more about the world of cinema and TV series.

