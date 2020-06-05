By Rodolfo León

For many, The Big Bang Theory is one of the most entertaining comedies of recent years. This series, which reached a twelfth season, attracted millions of viewers, who soon grew fond of all the iconic characters on the show, such as Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj and of course, Amy. Although the actress who plays the latter confesses never having seen the series, and here we will tell you why she made that decision.

Mayim Bialik, responsible for giving life to Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang TheoryHe revealed that it has never occurred to him to watch an entire chapter of the series:

“I don’t see myself on television. I have never sat down to watch an episode of our show, ever. ”

In accordance with Bialik, the relationship of his character with Sheldon It is a clear example of how unconditional love works, but accepts that it was not easy to adapt the narrative, due to the insecurities of Sheldon in romance. The actress thanks the incredible talent of the writers for finding a balance between the couple that managed to captivate the public.

Of course Bialik He has not forgotten the moments he lived on the filming set with his colleagues. Although of course, it is also very difficult to keep a program alive for almost ten years:

“It is very surreal to be part of hard work for 10 years, which in any environment I think is an achievement. But we were together, not just as cast members, but as a television presence. ”

