This actress did not record The Army of the Dead with the cast

The magic of CGI shines once again in Hollywood. The Army of the Dead added one of its characters in post-production and he did not share the filming sessions with the cast.

Unusual! One of the protagonists of The Army of the Dead, the most recent success of Zack snyder Y Netflix, does not even know much of the cast, as it was included in the post-production after the departure of one of the actors, who was fired for allegations of inappropriate behavior.

It was about Chris D’Elia, who occupied the role of pilot Peters, but had to be removed from the project because he was accused of sexually harassing someone. However, in his replacement came the actress Tig Notaro, which finally gave life to Marianne.

According to Zack and Deborah Snyder, who were in charge of the production, revealed that the decision to change the artist was “quite easy, but expensive.” This taking into account that many of the scenes had to be redone to include the modification.

However, the director admitted to Deadline the risk that this action represented. “It so happens that the group makes giant visual effects movies, you know what I mean? Turns out we were like, Oh yeah, I know how to do this. ” But, “it could have been a disaster.”

For his part, the protagonist of the film, Dave Bautista He referred to the experience, as he admitted not knowing Notaro to date, despite being one of the main members of the cast. This said the celebrity to Indiewire:

“It was weird, because, you know, I wasn’t there. And when I look at it, I feel like I’m there. There is a missing connection there. But I don’t feel like the movie is missing a beat. Someone who does not know that this is the case will not grasp it at all. Tig is a perfect fit and his chemistry is a perfect fit. What really bothers me, when I watch this movie, it bothers me that I don’t know Tig. I feel like I should meet her. I want to meet her, and I want to hug her and tell her how amazing she was in the movie. I’ve been able to do that with all my other co-stars, and I haven’t been able to do that with Tig because I haven’t met her yet. I think it’s amazing and it’s amazing in the movie. “