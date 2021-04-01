This actor will play Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls

The cast of the new live action series based on the popular Cartoon Network series, The Powerpuff Girls, is almost complete, you know who will be Professor Utonium

Variety recently reported that the series star Scrubs, Donald Faison, has joined the live-action adaptation of The CW from The Super Chicks by Greg Berlanti, where he plays the father of the heroic trio, Professor Utonium. The news also indicates that the new CW series will be named The Powerpuff Girls.

Faison will play the father of the three girls, who are now adults as he contemplates the midlife crisis, hoping to mend his relationship with them since he stole their childhood. The actor is best known for his starring role in comedy Scrubs As the Dr. Chris Turk, and most recently hosting the Fake Doctors Real Friends podcast alongside co-star Zach Braff. Donald is also known for his roles in shows and movies such as Emergence, Generation Q, Clueless, and Remember the Titans, and is represented by UTA and Fuller Law.

Who will the 3 girls be?

The big update comes shortly after the lead trio was announced with Dove cameron, Chloe bennett and Yana perrault fighting Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup in his mature age. Announced in August 2020, the live-action series is based on the original version of the channel’s animated series. cartoon Network Created by Craig McCracken and produced by Warner Bros Television.

Writers and executive producers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are poised to executive produce with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Erika Kennair. Maggie Kiley will direct and produce the pilot episode.

Although no information has been released on the pilot’s release date, fans of the animated series released in 1998 can start to get excited now, knowing that the whole family Super powerful is finally chosen.

Synopsis of The Powerpuff Girls

The series will present how the girls will now be disillusioned twentysomethings who resent losing their childhood by fully dedicating themselves to the battle against crime. But, they will have to meet again once the world and Saltadilla begin to need them more than ever.

The origins

The story focuses on the adventures of three 7 or 6 year old girls who possess a wide variety of superpowers, known as The Super Chicks: Bonbon, Bubble and Acorn. The plot in the episodes tends to be a variation of the superhero genre and fiction highlighting the skills of the protagonists when defending their city from evil assailants or giant monsters. Sometimes they fight villains like Mojo Jojo, who at General implements robots or destructive weaponry.

What is a real action series?

The title of ‘Live Action’ is given to all those television series or movies that were created from the adaptation of written media or animated series, this example can be seen mostly in anime series that have been very popular throughout the world.