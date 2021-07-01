This action, which many commit, can carry a 200 euro fine and great danger

Enlarge

ACD June 29, 2021

Failure to stop at a zebra crossing when pedestrians are passing can result in a penalty of 200 euros and cause a serious run over.

For many drivers they are almost invisible and do not stop for them when they should, but do not, in addition to endangering pedestrians and be able to cause a run over, It can carry a fine that amounts to 200 euros and the subtraction of four points from the driving license.

We are talking about the crosswalks, before which it is obligatory to stope when a pedestrian is about to pass and is continually ignored by many drivers.

200 euros and 4 less card points

Failure to respect the priority of #pedestrians in the steps duly marked for them, has a penalty of € 200 and up to 4 points on the card. But if you break the rules, you risk losing something much more valuable than money and / or a few points. 👉https: //t.co/XbOpsIhIXQ pic.twitter.com/QolTaotMeV – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) June 19, 2021

This is how the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) wanted to remember it through its social networks. The agency, through Twitter, wanted to advise the best way to deal with this horizontal signal.

In this way, according to the public body, you should slow down every time you get close to a crosswalk to check if there is a pedestrian willing to cross it. “If you violate the rules, you risk losing something much more valuable than money and / or a few points,” recalls the publication of the DGT.

The curious thing about the case is that the offense for not stopping at a zebra crossing when a pedestrian is going to cross or is already doing so is not one of the most penalized, either because many times it is difficult to detect or because the authorities sometimes turn a blind eye.

10 rules to circulate correctly in a roundabout

The reality is that it endangers the physical integrity of the pedestrian and can lead to an accident with serious consequences. According to a study by Acierto.com two years ago, the profile of a hit-and-run victim is, in 7 out of 10 cases, a person over 65 years old, especially at crossings, crosswalks and traffic lights.

What’s more, in 8 out of 10 of these accidents the responsibility was the driver, being the cases in which the pedestrian acted recklessly or circulated in an inappropriate place less than 20 percent.