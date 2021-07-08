This accessory for the car should never be missing (less on your vacation)

A portable compressor is something you should always carry in your car. Photo: ..

You can carry all kinds of gadgets on your back and many suitcases with clothes for your vacation days, but if you are going to do a long-distance trip by car, something that you should take yes or yes is a portable compressor with which you can recover tire pressure in the event of a possible puncture or loss of pressure.

Do you think these types of devices are expensive? Wait to see this model.

AstroAI Tire Inflator

One of the accessories that you should carry in the drawer of your vehicle is a small air compressor with which to recover the pressure of your tires. Having the right pressure helps improve the safety of cornering and the general route of your vehicle, in addition to saving fuel consumption.

For this reason, having a tool of this type becomes practically indispensable and with which you will inevitably be able to travel more calmly knowing that you will be able to count on help in case of possible puncture. Although keep in mind that you can also use it to inflate bicycles, mattresses, balls and practically anything that has an inner tube.

AstroAI Tire Inflator. Photo: amazon.com.mx

A small compressor

The characteristics of this compressor are quite complete, since it has a suction capacity of 35 L / min it would be able to complete the inflation of a normal tire in about 4 minutes.

For its operation we will only have to plug it into the 12V connector inside the vehicle and proceed with inflation of the wheels. To ensure compatibility with all types of wheels and valves, this model includes several different high-quality adapters that are screwed into the main intake of the air pump.

With auto shutdown and overheat protection

AstroAI Tire Inflator. Photo: amazon.com.mx

One of the most interesting features is that this air pump has an overheating detection system, so in the case of exerting too much pressure and generating too much heat, the pump will automatically turn off to avoid future problems. As if that were not enough, to avoid overfills, we can set a target pressure so that the compressor stops automatically when it reaches said pressure, avoiding problems with the wheel and with the device itself.

Read more

It also has quite striking elements such as its backlit LED display that will allow you to see the data in a clear and precise way, or the 3 meters of cable with which you will not have problems when reaching one tire or another, as well as the integrated internal that will serve to see in the dark in case of that you stay lying in the middle of the road at night.

