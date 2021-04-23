This 9-in-1 multi-port adapter is a must-have for working from home

Bloomberg

New pension withdrawal heightens political tensions in Chile

(Bloomberg) – It is likely that this Friday the Chilean Congress will give final approval to the legislation that allows a new withdrawal of pensions for billions of dollars, generating a confrontation with President Sebastián Piñera that will probably exacerbate political tensions. The bill has become a tipping point with wide repercussions in one of the richest nations in Latin America. So far, Chileans have already withdrawn US $ 37,500 million from their individual accounts, out of the US $ 210,000 million in total assets managed by the administrators. The government says the bill will drain billions of dollars more from the country’s capital market and leave a void at the center of the pension system. Despite that, the Chamber of Deputies will vote on a bill on Friday. that will allow workers to take advantage of up to 10% of their retirement savings for the third time since the pandemic began. For his part, Piñera has already challenged the proposal before the Constitutional Court, which is scheduled to debate the admissibility of his application next Tuesday. Piñera’s move, in turn, has drawn the ire of a growing number of opposition lawmakers. which they say endangers national security and is therefore the subject of a constitutional indictment. Although it is unlikely to succeed, the impeachment is gaining interest among the more moderate legislators as well. “The pressure could cause the government to change its decision to go to the Constitutional Court, especially considering that it could affect the current coalition in the next elections of May, “BTG Pactual analysts Pablo Cruz and Sebastián Pina wrote in a note on April 22. ‘An obstacle’ On Tuesday, arguing that the presidency has prerogative over pension-related legislation, the Piñera government asked the court that will review the proposal. Hours later, Chileans in some parts of the country protested the measure by banging pots and pans, honking horns and shouting slogans against the Administration. The reality is that the measure enjoys wide support among cash-strapped workers affected by the resurgence of the coronavirus. The president faces pressure from legislators to back down from various parties, including those in his own coalition. “President Piñera, I humbly ask you to withdraw your presentation to the Constitutional Court,” Senate Chief Yasna said Thursday Provoste of the Christian Democrat, an opposition party. “Do not be an obstacle in such complex moments for the lives of millions of compatriots in our country” Meanwhile, Itaú says that disbursements would amount to between US $ 14,000 and US $ 19,000 million, while JPMorgan estimates the outflows at US $ 20,000 million. JPMorgan reiterated a recommendation to underweight Chilean bonds for fear that a new wave of withdrawals would lead pension funds to sell fixed income securities. Hours after the Senate passed the legislation on Thursday, Piñera met with members of his coalition and has expressed its willingness to negotiate ways to raise revenue. The Chilean government has made it clear that its highest priority is to provide aid to families in need, Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda told reporters.Original Note: Chile’s Pinera Hurtles Toward Pension Showdown Filled With RisksFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP