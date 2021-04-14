This $ 8 Hair Finishing Stick Has More Than 9,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“No matter what I do or what expensive and high rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way! “

“I’ve tried Spike glue, hair mists, sprays, gels and the like to get my hair to lay down sleek and flat when I’m wearing it in a ponytail. I don’t use heat styling products very often (probably once a week and never in the summer). I work out 5 days a week, so my hair is almost always in a braid or ponytail … and while I don’t expect red-carpet styling, I was hoping to keep the ‘ I’ve been hit by a cyclone ‘look at bay … this does the trick. “

“I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray.”

“This product is amazing. Buy it right now. If you have flyaways, stop what you are doing and order this product. I struggle with fine hairs sticking straight up no matter where I part my hair. This little miracle product makes them lay down and stay down. “