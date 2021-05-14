This 65-inch Smart TV has it all for less than 10,000 pesos

The Smart TV market has evolved in such a way that consumers are now opting for screens with a size of inches that have little to do with that of a few years ago.

Now the user demands large inches with which to cover a large part of the wall of their living room, and that means that sometimes prices skyrocket more than expected. But not always.

Big inches at the best price

We have already discussed the advantages that a renewed item from the Amazon catalog can offer. The product complies with all the characteristics, has an official guarantee and Amazon guarantees its perfect operation, and the only thing we will have to accept is that its packaging has been tampered with previously. So if you don’t mind receiving a product that has been opened before, you will be able to enjoy a succulent discount like the one offered by this TCL 4K Smart TV.

Measuring 65 inches, this TCL Smart TV It offers all the features that an upper-mid-range Smart TV should have. That said, we have a TV with 4K and HDR10 resolution, features that will guarantee excellent performance with streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video, which offer content at that resolution and with HDR effects.

These are all the official features of this TCL 65S431:

64.5 inch panel

LED backlight

4K resolution

Clear Motion Index 120

Roku TV operating system

8W stereo speaker

4 HDMI, one of them eARC

1 USB port

1 Ethernet port

Headphone out

Optical digital audio output

Roku-based system

One of the most striking details of this model is that its operating system is based on Roku OS. It is not the most complete operating system on the market (we would have liked to see Android TV), but it has all the applications and functions that you would expect to find in a Smart TV of its category.

You will be able to explore the contents of Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV +, Prime Video and many other applications and live streaming channels.

The menus are simple and easy to explore, and it also has a search bar from which you can request results about an actor, a director or a movie title, in order to obtain results from all the streaming services available.

A very smart Smart TV

It would be useless to have large inches if the system does not offer intelligent functions, since it is another highly demanded function today. Well, this TCL model has compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant assistants, so you can execute voice commands so that the assistants offer you the results instantly and without having to touch the remote control.

To activate them, you will only have to use the remote control or the Roku Mobile application for iOS and Android, from which you can also take control of the Smart TV from a distance.

With a price of $ 9,999 pesos, We are facing a model with which you will enjoy excellent image quality and a size of inches to be more than happy.

