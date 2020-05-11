Yazemeenah Rossi, is a French woman who has starred on the cover of magazines worldwide. But she did not start working as a model as a teenager, like most, but when she was over 30 years old.

Yazemeenah has taught us that you don’t have to be young to work as a model. And that has been proving for 30 years.

Although she has been working in the fashion industry for years, it is true that it is a world for young people.

The Dreslyn, an underwear store and the Land of Women firm did a photo shoot for her, the founder of “The Dreslyn” said: “she wanted an advertisement for swimwear with another perspective, showing that swimwear does not always have that being sexist and that older women can also be models and carry out this type of advertising. ”

He also explains why he chose Rossi:

“She is a woman with a lot of vitality and health. She is sure of herself, a great artist and what I like most about her is that she is always taking care of herself in all aspects. She is a wise woman who has had great experiences throughout her life ”, she explains.

Tre Dreslyn / Land of women

“Age is an aptitude for me. If you have contact with your inner child and continue to be curious about life, you will automatically get new energy, “says Yazemeenah, who does not have” the magic key “to continue staying young.

“I have never had surgery. I am looking and looking good so I don’t see the need for surgery. ”

“I use oil for the skin and apply vegetable oil to the hair. Once a week I peel my skin with olive oil and sugar. I eat avocado daily and I always eat organic meat and fish. I have been doing this type of ecological consumption for a long time even before it became fashionable ”, comments the model.

Tre Dreslyn / Land of women

The founder of The Dreslyn said that this woman knows how to live life, that she always radiates health and vitality, as well as being very intelligent.

Tre Dreslyn / Land of women

What do you think of a woman being a model over 60 years old? leave us your opinion in comments.