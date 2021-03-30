This 5G smartphone from Samsung is the best you can buy on Amazon

The giant of the Korean firm was one of the best smartphones of 2020 and comes at a discount.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Buy Samsung’s 5G smartphone at the best price

Samsung’s high-end features a panel 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. As every year, we are facing one of the best screens in the Android world. Under its chassis is one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant, the Exynos 2100. This Galaxy S21 also has 3 rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Exynos 2100 6.2 ″ Dynamic AMOLED Full HD + and 120 Hz screen 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory 3 rear cameras 4,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charge On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC and 5G Know more: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

